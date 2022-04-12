Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta Thanks Fans For Loving His Chemistry With Disha Parmar; Read Statement

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as the lead pair. They have been getting a lot of appreciation for their sizzling chemistry. For the unversed, they were earlier seen in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Interestingly, Nakuul Mehta is feeling overwhelmed by the response from the viewers for their chemistry. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Nakuul thanked fans for showering love on him and Disha Parmar. He said that they should take some credit for the success of their show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor said, "To be honest, we should take some credit for it (the chemistry) because it has helped us make a good show. I think, I never take the audience's love for granted. I think if the show deserves it, if we deserve it, we get it (love from the audience). I never ask people to keep loving me or to give my show love. I think if it's deserving of your time because today, spending half an hour of your time to watch your show is a big thing since time is money. They're giving you their attention, a part of their life because of which your show runs, so I don't take that for granted. But, I feel I'm also working hard for it, so I take some credit for it. I mean, both Disha and me, like, we've done our job, so we also deserve it."

Let us tell you, Nakuul Mehta will be seen in the upcoming web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2. The show also stars Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Sarah Jane Dias and others in key roles. The show will start streaming on April 29, 2022 on ZEE 5.

Coming back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Utkarsh Sharma, Aanchal Khurana, Sneha Namanandi and others in key roles.