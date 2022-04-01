Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram & Priya’s Condom Scene Becomes Hot Topic Of Discussion On Twitter; See Tweets

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, all thanks to its ongoing track. Well, as per the ongoing track, Priya (Disha Parmar) finds out that Vedika is her husband Ram (Nakuul Mehta)'s ex-lover. After learning about his past, Priya feels that Ram is cheating on her.

However, their friends try to reunite them again. During the Holi celebration, many family members consume bhang, because of which many family members including Priya gets a bad headache. Coming back to Ram's friends, Ajay orders a special parcel for Ram and gives it to Priya by telling her that her husband had ordered it. Out of curiosity, Priya opens the parcel and finds a condom box in it.

After seeing a condom box, Priya misunderstands Ram and his intentions. She feels that Ram is trying to solve the issues between them by coming closer to her. Hilariously, Ram also adds more confusion to Priya's mind by closing the curtains and admitting that he had ordered the parcel. Well, this confusion between Ram and Priya sparks a hilarious fight, and viewers get thoroughly entertained with the same.

Interestingly, RaYa fans also shared their reactions on Twitter. Let's have a look-

TheIshita "Believe me Extra dotted condom forced me to come online. Wtf even! I can't with these two! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 • #BALH2." MadnessMultiple "Haaye tauba,I'm gonna get fired at work for rolling on the floor laughing #BadeAchheLagteHain2." iscreamcookiess "I can't stop laughing looking at this especially at our confidence ki dukaan Mr Ram kapoor NakuulMehta &disha11parmar how did you manage to say this without cracking up ? A big thank you for this much needed laughter riot #BadeAchheLagteHain2." RamandPriya "Okay, so a lot of things make sense now such as: Woh karen jo log aksar karte hai shaadi k baad? and Chaliye na kuch karte hai! My poor horny babies!! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #RayaKaSafar #Raya."

