Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Pranav Misshra Has THIS To Say About His Breakup With Girlfriend Arundhati Sharma

Actor Pranav Misshra, who is currently playing the role of Akki in Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta-starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, broke up with his girlfriend of four years, Arundhati Sharma. The couple called it quits in October 2021. For the unversed, Arundhati is a writer by profession. In conversation with ETimes TV, Pranav revealed they realised that they were better off as friends than partners.

Arundhati Sharma shared that they have parted ways amicably and requested people to respect her privacy. On the other hand, Pranav Misshra told TOI, "Arundhati and I are family friends and we got together in 2017. We were extremely serious about our relationship and had planned to get married in the same year. However, the plan kept getting pushed for one or another reason. Arundhati held a very important place in my life. We have seen a lot of ups and downs on the professional front and I will always be grateful to her for being by my side as strong support during my worst times. However, we eventually figured that we were better off as friends than companions. We arrived at the conclusion to part ways amicably and informed our respective families in October. I have grown as a human being during this relationship and have become a better person."

Let us tell you, people had earlier speculated that Pranav Misshra and Arundhati Sharma were married. When asked about the rumour, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor refuted the same. He said, "No, we weren't married. I posted a picture of us together on Diwali. People started making assumptions. We didn't find it important to clarify as we were all set to get married. However, I feel I need to clarify now that we were not married."

Pranav Misshra has decided to give priority to his work and is not ready to mingle. Talking about his career, the actor has acted in TV shows like Internet Wala Love, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Jodha Akbar and so on.