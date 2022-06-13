BALH 2: Disha Parmar On Playing Mother's Role & Husband Rahul's Reaction To Her & Nakuul's Romantic Scenes

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles, took a leap. Post leap, Disha is seen playing a role of a mother to a five-year-old. Recently, the actress spoke about the same and also revealed her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya's reaction to her romantic scenes with co-star Nakuul.

Talking about playing mother on-screen for the first time, Disha said that she initially wasn't sure about it as she is too young to play that role and also she got married just a year ago, but added that the makers convinced her.

Disha was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am too young and just got married last year in July. When the makers told me about the five-year leap and the decision for Ram and Priya to become parents, I had my doubts. I wasn't sure if I wanted to play a mother so early in my career. Then I heard the script and the makers convinced me. The show is different and we don't have dramatic scenes like other shows and a lot of hard work has gone into each scene. So, I decided to accept it and go ahead with playing a mother."

Talking about her husband's reaction to her romantic scenes with Nakkul, she said, "Rahul and I are professionals. Just like he romances some actresses in music videos, I am romancing my co-actor on a show. So, we both understand that it is just acting at the end of the day."

This July, the couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Disha said that she has known Rahul for a long time, so they had that comfort level. She added that after marriage, it just felt like she had moved in with her friend and mentioned that his family has been extremely supportive."

Disha has got fitter and had posted some pictures in beach wear when she went on a holiday with her girl gang. About the same, the actress said that she didn't post her bikini pictures because it's a trend on social media. She added that everybody wears a bikini or monokini on a beach, so there is nothing new about it, but, in the past few months, she has been following a healthier lifestyle and work out regularly, and hence she is feeling fitter.