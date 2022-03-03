Balika Vadhu 2 Star Shivangi Joshi Says ‘People Will See A Different Concept Of Balika Vadhu Now’

Shivangi Joshi, Samridh Bawa and Randeep Rai-starrer Balika Vadhu 2 has recently been shifted to the OTT platform, VOOT. For the unversed, the Colors TV show didn't manage to gain more TRP ratings, hence, the makers decided to shift the show. Let us tell you, Shivangi fans got very upset with the makers for their decision of shifting Balika Vadhu 2 to OTT.

However, on the other hand, Shivangi Joshi feels that it was the right decision taken by the makers. The actress told Pinkvilla, "I think it has not ended, it is coming on OTT. So I don't think end-end raha hai. The reason it ended on TV is because they wanted to continue the journey further on OTT. So that has continued."

Shivangi Joshi also accepts the fact that Balika Vadhu 2 didn't do well on TV, but it is working well on the OTT platform. She said, "Both the mediums have their own audiences, so we are happy that it's on OTT now, and we will get a new audience. People will see a different concept of Balika Vadhu now. So it's nice, the storyline is very interesting and also relatable. The situations that will be created (on the show) will be very relatable. Today's generation will be able to connect with Anandi."

Shivangi Joshi also spoke about the changes in her character Anandi's styling. She said it is very different from the TV version from Anandi's dressing to the way she talks as she is a businesswoman now.

Let us tell you, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. Her character Naira was loved by all. Talking about Balika Vadhu 2, the show also stars Ketki Dave, Manasi Salvi and others in key roles.