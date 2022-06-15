Banni Chow Home Delivery Producer Reacts To Show Being Compared To Hema Malini-Jeetendra's Film Jyoti

Banni Chow Home Delivery, which is produced by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal and stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, has been grabbing headlines. The show made a smashing entry on the TRP chart, garnering second spot. The show is about a strong ambitious girl Banni and a young man with special needs and who is also tormented by his stepmother.

While the show has impressed viewers, a few of them compared it to 80's film Jyoti that starred Hema Malini and Jeetendra in the lead roles. While Jeetendra played the role of a man with special needs because his stepmother has tortured him throughout his childhood, Hema Malini played strong, ambitious woman who is married off to Jeetendra in the film, and she helps him overcome this mental health issues. Recently, producer Sumeet Mittal reacted to the comparisions.

The producer said that when they made the show Banni Chow Home Delivery, they didn't have Jyoti in mind. He clarified that their show is not inspired by the film. However, he mentioned that he takes the comparison as a compliment.Sumeet was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "When we were conceptualising Banni Chow..., we did not have Jyoti in mind. But, as the thought progressed and we were almost done with the story of Banni, a few people did mention that the concept had some similarities with the 80s film Jyoti."

The producer concluded by saying, "I am very happy if Banni Chow... is being compared with such a hit film and if people are finding similarities with the Hema Malini-Jeetendra starrer. It is a compliment for us. But, we did not sit down on the show's concept thinking of Jyoti, nor is it inspired by the film. We just enjoy telling good stories and people have have connected with Ulka aka Banni's ambitious and daring character."