Banni Chow Home Delivery: Ulka Gupta AKA Banni On Acing A High-Octane Emotional Scene: It Was Intense & Fun
Banni Chow Home Delivery, which stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. People are loving Banni's swag and Yuvaan's innocence in the show. The show was previously in the headlines as many compared it to Hema Malini and Jeetendra's film Jyoti. However, producer Sumeet Mittal clarified that their show is not inspired by the film and he takes the comparison as a compliment.
In
the
recent
episode,
Banni
had
an
emotional
breakdown
recalling
her
past
wherein
she
was
molested,
and
gets
extremely
aggressive
thinking
about
her
childhood
struggles.
The
sequence
was
shot
very
well
wherein
Banni
was
seen
playing
a
drum
with
her
face
covered
with
red
colour.
The
sequence
had
no
dialogues,
but
Ulka's
performance
won
hearts!
Recently,
the
actress
spoke
about
the
same
and
said
that
it
was
intense
and
fun
shooting
for
the
same.
Talking about TV shows and her role, Ulka was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Shooting for a regular TV drama is very hectic. We don't particularly get time to prepare for anything. If there's an important storyline coming up, we are informed about it. Most we do is try to graduate and escalate those levels of aggression or the pain that is inside. I would say that playing 'Banni' on a regular basis has helped me feel everything naturally from her point of view. Now it comes naturally to me."
About the sequence, she said that she loved the sequence so much that she wished to shoot such scenes as she will get to express with eyes.
Ulka concluded by saying, "I love the sequence so much. They used safe colors for me, and the look came out exactly how we wanted it to. Puneri dhol-tasha was going on, and there were these big fans blowing wind behind the camera. It was intense, it was fun and a great experience for any actor. I wish for more sequences like this where we get to express it all with our eyes, act with no dialogues except for the chaos inside the eyes."