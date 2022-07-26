Banni Chow Home Delivery: Ulka Gupta AKA Banni On Acing A High-Octane Emotional Scene: It Was Intense & Fun

Banni Chow Home Delivery, which stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. People are loving Banni's swag and Yuvaan's innocence in the show. The show was previously in the headlines as many compared it to Hema Malini and Jeetendra's film Jyoti. However, producer Sumeet Mittal clarified that their show is not inspired by the film and he takes the comparison as a compliment.

In the recent episode, Banni had an emotional breakdown recalling her past wherein she was molested, and gets extremely aggressive thinking about her childhood struggles. The sequence was shot very well wherein Banni was seen playing a drum with her face covered with red colour. The sequence had no dialogues, but Ulka's performance won hearts! Recently, the actress spoke about the same and said that it was intense and fun shooting for the same.



Talking about TV shows and her role, Ulka was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Shooting for a regular TV drama is very hectic. We don't particularly get time to prepare for anything. If there's an important storyline coming up, we are informed about it. Most we do is try to graduate and escalate those levels of aggression or the pain that is inside. I would say that playing 'Banni' on a regular basis has helped me feel everything naturally from her point of view. Now it comes naturally to me."

About the sequence, she said that she loved the sequence so much that she wished to shoot such scenes as she will get to express with eyes.

Ulka concluded by saying, "I love the sequence so much. They used safe colors for me, and the look came out exactly how we wanted it to. Puneri dhol-tasha was going on, and there were these big fans blowing wind behind the camera. It was intense, it was fun and a great experience for any actor. I wish for more sequences like this where we get to express it all with our eyes, act with no dialogues except for the chaos inside the eyes."