      Banni Chow Home Delivery: Ulka Gupta Opens Up About Her Off-Screen Bond With Pravisht Mishra

      Ulka Gupta is all set to feature in Star Plus' new show Banni Chow Home Delivery opposite Pravisht Mishra. The promos of the show are going viral on social media, and fans are showering love on them. Specially, Ulka and Pravisht's on-screen chemistry is grabbing everyone's eyeballs. But do you know, the actress found it very hard to gel with her co-star off-screen. But now, they are good friends and share a great off-screen bond.

      In an interview with India Forums, Ulka Gupta said, "Initially, he didn't just talk. I remember asking him several times whether he feels intimidated by me but he said that he doesn't. Since the unit knows him from their previous show, they told me that Pravisht needs a little push to get along but when he does, he'll soon get comfortable. After receiving this piece of information, I tried to initiate conversations with him. I'd also like to take the credit for making him a little more active on social media (laughs). To sum it up, it's a decent start and I'm hoping that the audiences like our work. We're quite similar in our approach towards the craft which really helps in the scenes."

      She further stated that she felt very happy after learning about Pravisht Mishra's casting for Yohaan's character. She added that he brought a lot of relatability and vulnerability to the character.

      Talking about Banni Chow Home Delivery, the show also stars Ayush Anand, Parvati Sehgal, Sonal Vengurlekar, Pooja Singh, Rajendra Chawla, Alpesh Dixit and many others in key roles.

      Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 17:50 [IST]
