LATEST TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 Beats Yeh Hai Chahatein; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Lead List

TRP Ratings: Hey folks. It's a bright new Thursday and we are back with our special segment of TRP Report. Week 51 has seen quite a few changes in the ranking of your favourite daily soaps and reality shows. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continued to dominate the list of top ten shows, Bigg Boss 16 also witnessed a rise in numbers in the second last week of 2022.

Wondering how your favourite TV shows performed in week 51? Did Indian Idol 13 fare better than Naagin 6? Was Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 able to get good numbers this week. We will answer all your answes in this special segment.

TRP WEEK 51, 2022: HITS AND MISSES

Colors channel's Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Saavi Ki Savaari witnessed a marginal rise in numbers, garnering a rating of 0.9 and 1.4 respectively. Durga Aur Charu, which premiered on December 12, 2022, dropped to 1.2, getting the same numbers as Dharam Patnii. Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 remained stable at 1.6 on weekends while Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 saw a small increase in its TRPs. BB 16 continued to remain the number one reality show with a rating of 2. Bigg Boss 16 defeated Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Wazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein at 10:30pm as the former fetched a rating of 1.8.

Zee TV's Radha Mohan and Bhagyalakshi performed decently in the current week, fetching a TRP of 1.6 and 1.7 respectively. Their new launch Rab Se Dua has failed to strike a chord with the viewers as it could only receive a rating of 0.6 despite the promotions and popular star cast.

TRP WEEK 51: TOP TEN SHOWS LIST

While Anupamaa remained on number one, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin missed the top slot by a whisker. The romantic saga starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma bagged the second position with a rating of 2.7. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa registered a TRP of 2.8, failing to cross the 3-TVR mark once again.

Without further ado, here's the list of top ten shows of week 51, 2022.

RANK SHOW TRP 1 ANUPAMAA 2.9 2 GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN 2.7 3 IMLIE 2.3 4 YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 2.2 5 FALTU 2.1 6 PANDYA STORE 2 7 TAARAK MEHTA KA OOTLAH CHASHMAH 2 8 BIGG BOSS 16 2 9 YEH HAI CHAHATEIN 1.8 10 KUMKUM BHAGYA 1.8

Are you happy with the ranking and ratings of your favourite shows? Do you think Bigg Boss 16 will rise further after Salman Khan schooled Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

