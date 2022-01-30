Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill Pays Tribute To Sidharth Shukla & Says 'Once A King, Always A King'

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale is being aired today (January 30). Soon, we will get to know the winner! Before the winner announcement, several celebrities will be seen performing, and one among them is Shehnaaz Gill.

Since it is 15 years of Bigg Boss, the makers welcomed the winners of the previous seasons- Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari graced the show. In place of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, his best friend Shehnaaz Gill will be appearing on the show and will be paying tribute to the late actor.

She will be performing to 'Tera Baap Aya' song with Sidharth's popular dialogue 'ek do teen char paanch che saath aath gyara bara... Bhaad mein jao.. Main Tum Logo se rishta banane nahi aaya..., Samaj mein aya na." Sharing the promo of her performance, Shehnaaz wrote, "Once a King, always a King 👑 BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla....samajh mein aaya na? #SidharthShukla." Actress won everyone's hearts with this and fans are proud of her. They are eagerly waiting to watch her performance on-screen. Here's what they have to say!

@Tishasays_12: I m kinda happy actually, Seeing this tribute going in the right direction through a right person. Yeah It's about Sidharth Shukla, not only about SidNaaz. Thank you Sana for Celebrating him with us ♥ No matter what, he will always gonna be our 👑 #SidharthShukla.

Anushakarrolla_2525: #sidharthshukla king 🤴#shehnaazgill queen 👸....king and queen of bb❤️ no one can replace as you..you are the best jodi👫❤.

@ShariSmoky: Yes u are right sana. This man has raised & set the bar so high that no body in the history can shake it. People have witnessed his journey & they want to see as perfect as He was which is impossibleRaised fist. Yes u are right. Once a King. Always a King. BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla.

@Husain4Sid: Who told our king is gone ... Queen is roaring that there is only one King and that is Sidharth Shukla.

Mehu_ek_raj: Just speechless... Siddy must be proud of you sana.. Keep going❤️.

Legalgeek_1: Teri performance bhi ab mein karungi and she meant it ❤️.

