Bigg Boss 15 Jan 28 Highlights: Karan, Tejasswi & Other Finalists Get Emotional After Watching Their AVs

The top 6 finalists- Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal gear up for the Bigg Boss 15 finale! Every contestant has relentlessly worked hard to make it to the endgame and witnessed a wild emotional roller coaster along the way. Ahead of finale, the contestants are shown a beautiful recap of their memorable journey!

Siddhartha Dey enters the house and he announces a new task. He sits with the contestants and finds out the 'hunar (talent)' of the contestant to find the Hunarbaaz of Bigg Boss 15 house. Later, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa enter the house and the finalists are shown AVs (video montages) of their own highlights from this season, which has captured all their highs and lows in this house.

The contestants get emotional and tears start rolling down their cheeks as they watch their journey unfold in front of their eyes. Tejasswi, who is all teared up, said "I am going to miss this so much. Thank you Bigg Boss!

Contestants also give damakedaar performances after their AVs end. While Karan performed to 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoon' and 'Haule Haule' songs, Rashami performed to the song 'Deewani Mastani', Nishant dances to 'I Am The Best' song and Shamita shakes legs to Heroine's title track (Tejasswi gives 20 points out of 10 to her performance). Tejasswi dances to 'Tareefan' and 'Hero No. 1' songs and Pratik performs to Badshah version of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'.

Post Tejasswi's performance, Bharti and Tejasswi perform an act wherein, Bharti enacts Karan's Punjabi mother and Tejasswi's mother-in-law and comments on her dress saying, 'Karan puttar, water cooler dhakkan wali dress hai!"

Karan jokes that if Salman Khan is paid 1000 crore, then at least Rs 950 crores are meant to bash him only. While Nishant takes a jibe at Shamita and Tejasswi, Shamita feels Tejasswi has worn a mask and has not revealed herself (and makes her drink sharbat), and calls Pratik honest (and kisses on cheek). Bharti, Haarsh and Siddhartha leave wishing the contestants the best while Bigg Boss announces that the voting has ended.