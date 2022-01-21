    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BB 15: Karan Kundrra’s Sister Meenu Kundra Follows Shamita Shetty On Twitter; Is This A Sign From His Sister?

      By
      |

      The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is in a few days and the audience will soon witness their favourite contestant lifting that trophy. While the season saw a lot of fights and twists and turns, it witnessed a love saga or rather an insecure love saga of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash inside.

      The confusion was way clear from day one from Tejasswi's end for Karan. Fans have witnessed how possessive Tejasswi has been about Karan since the beginning with her hinting, taunting and joking about Shamita with the latter. Both Karan and Shamita share a great bond inside. Karan has always sought out Shamita and discussed his grievances with her. He has valued her suggestions and sought guidance from her. The latter has always advised helping improve his relationship and make Tejasswi feel more secure. However, this has always ignited a fire inside Tejasswi despite Karan confessing his love for her.

      BB 15: Karan Kundrra’s Sister Meenu Kundra Follows Shamita Shetty On Twitter; Is This A Sign From His Sister?

      But quite recently, host Salman Khan was seen doing a funny banter of Karan and Shamita inside. Soon later, we see Karan Kundra's sister Meenu Kundra following Shamita Shetty on Twitter. We wonder what is the reason behind it? Could it be just because she thinks of Shamita as a strong contestant or is there more?

      BB 15: Karan Kundrra’s Sister Meenu Kundra Follows Shamita Shetty On Twitter; Is This A Sign From His Sister?

      We all saw that Karan's mother liked both Tejasswi and his son but are things really like what they seem? But does his sister too share a hint in what Salman Khans gut feeling had for this duo? On the other hand, we saw the sister isn't following Tejasswi, well only time can say that now.

      Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Father Has THIS To Say About His Son's Relationship With Tejasswi PrakashBigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Father Has THIS To Say About His Son's Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash

      Karan Kundrra's Mother On Her Son Getting Bashed By Salman Khan: I Couldn't Sleep That NightKaran Kundrra's Mother On Her Son Getting Bashed By Salman Khan: I Couldn't Sleep That Night

      Well, the answer is yet to be found but the fact of following someone post such a conversation is really looking like a sign from Meenu Kundra towards Shamita Shetty!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 17:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X