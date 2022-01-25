    For Quick Alerts
      BB 15: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’ As The Latter Climbs On Karan Kundrra To Give Him Massage

      Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will be held this weekend, and fans are eager to know the winner of the Salman Khan show. Currently, 7 contestants Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are not leaving any stone unturned to impress fans with their performance. Hence, the last task could create a big ruckus amongst the housemates.

      In the last week of the show, the Bigg Boss gives one last task called BB Hotel to the contestants where they are divided into two groups- hotel guests and staff. During the task, Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash to give him a back massage. She hits him on the b*tt, which makes Karan say, "Aisi kaun si hotel staff hoti hai...yeh kya bakwaas massage kar rahi hai...kuch nahi kar rahi hai."

      Later, Rashami Desai asks Shamita Shetty to take over. Interestingly, Shamita climbs on Karan's back and starts giving him a massage. All the spectators start cheering the actress, however, Teja gets miffed. She pulls Shamita's leg and drags her down. Tejasswi Prakash says, "Yeh Karan Kundrra hai, Bapat nahi. Isse pehle toh aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha."

      At that time, Rashami Desai comes out in support of Shamita Shetty and tells Tejasswi Prakash that it is just a task. Then, Teja replies, "Woh aunty chadh gayi uspe bhi." Shamita Shetty gets annoyed with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour and lashes out at TejRan.

      She tells Karan, "It's a task, Tejasswi. You have no business calling me an aunty and Karan, you should be ashamed that you do not take up for me. Because of you, I keep my mouth shut. How dare she touch me and pull me." Looks like, the fight between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty will make big difference in the finale voting trends.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 16:54 [IST]
