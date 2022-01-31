BB 15: Tejasswi Wins Trophy But Pratik Wins Hearts; Gauahar & Others Point Out Silence During Announcement

Bigg Boss 15 is finally over! Salman Khan announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal as first runner-up. Not just netizens, even celebrities are divided over the announcement. Many of them (ex-Bigg Boss contestants on sets) wanted and felt Pratik would win the show, but Tejasswi bagged the trophy. This disappointed many on BB 15 set and there was silence after winner announcement. The silence could be also because Salman was confusing everyone during winner announcement! This led many celebrities to comment on the same.

Also, every season fans have their favourites and if their favourites do not win they called the show rigged or call the winner fixed! The same thing happened this season as well. Indeed Pratik deserved to win, as he has been on the show since Bigg Boss OTT, and as a few of his inmates said he breathes Bigg Boss! But, as they say, there can be only one winner! Although Teja won trophy, it won't be wrong if we say Pratik won hearts.



Take a look at a few tweets.

Celebs Tweets

Gauahar Khan: LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high.

Debina Bonnerjee: The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear #PratikSehajpaI you have won hearts. And that is true winning. #PratikFam.

GURMEET CHOUDHARY: Well played boy #PratikSehajpaI Thought he would win the trophy .. But he won hearts #PratikFam

Zeeshan Khan: Never have i ever heard such a deafening silence on the announcement of a bb winner! #BB15.

Kamya Punjabi: #PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal.

Umar Riaz: Work hard in silence and let success make the noise!

Karan Jotwani: head high boy Pratik. imi bhai is super proud of you for your journey. You wanted to be at big boss so bad during bebakee and look where you got to. Head high.

Fans' Tweets

Subharani Pegu: #PratikSehajpaI you are the real winner you won hearts. Worst winner #TejasswiPrakash Biased #ColorsTV #BiggBoss15.

@kalaam_e_main: WINNER OF HEARTS PRATIK. Unhe unki jeet mubarak, jashan toh teri haar ka hoga.. Jeete toh sab hain, par shayad hi tere jaisa koi haara hoga..

Anurag Dogra: We know #PratikSehajpaI won many hearts.. He is the winner for all of #PratikFam

Phuu: You won hearts #PratikSehajpal WE LOVE YOU PRATIK.