BB 15: Umar Riaz's Father Slams Makers For Eliminating Him; Takes A Dig At Tejasswi & Calls Her 'Opportunist'

Umar Riaz's elimination from the Bigg Boss 15 house has upset netizens. Several actors too reacted to his eviction and called it unfair. In fact, netizens trended 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ' on Twitter. Recently, Umar's brother Asim Riaz had reacted to his eviction. His father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary too is not happy with Umar's eviction and took to social media to slam makers.

Not just that, Umar's father took a dig at Tejasswi Prakash and called her an opportunist. He even said that now that Umar is eliminated, Tejasswi will have full control over her boyfriend Karan Kundra.



About Umar's elimination Riaz Ahmed had tweeted, "Yesterday's WKV is a testimony that @realumarriaz built relationship ,always did untiring efforts in the task to help his friends but makers in a desperate bid tried to convince @kkundrra was wrong in supporting umar but upon asking he responded nothing umar is ? for @ColorsTV."

He also slammed Tejasswi for making fun of Umar's elimination. He tweeted, "Tejaswi was seen laughing with Rakhi on the eviction of @realumarriaz thinking she has now full control on KK but her so called friend Nishant persuaded Shamita new captain indirectly to rip KK or Teja from VIP status instead of Rakhi gives lesson not to be opportunist in life."

While a few users supported him, many users took Teja's side and justified that she wasn't laughing.

One of the users wrote, "No she wasn't laughing. My god I don't know which bigg boss u are seeing. It was rakhi who started that anda bread conversation. And why should teja cry anyway for ur son who wasn't her frnd. Always talks behind her back. And they both have told each other that they are not frnds."

Another user commented, "Sir, please rewatch the scene again. I'm sure you are talking about the eggs and bread scene. Teja was not laughing nor did she initiated it. She was just standing there when Rakhi was telling Nishant about it. Suggested Rakhi to talk to RD next day.... #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash."