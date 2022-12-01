Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Sumbul, Shalin, Tina, MC Stan, Priyanka Or Shiv - THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated?

Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing an intense fight to survive these days as seven contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. For the uninitiated, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Tharkare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary are in the danger zone. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will get eliminated from the popular reality show this week. As the social media is abuzz with tweets demanding Sajid Khan's elimination of late, the recent reports suggest that Sumbul is likely to walk out of the house this week.

To note, Sumbul was nominated by Shalin Bhanot this week and she has been time and again called out for not participating actively in the game. In fact, the Imlie actress also emerged as the most vulnerable contestant in the house with no contribution to the game and appears to be lost in the task. This isn't all. During the recent ranking task, captain Nimrit Ahluwalia had ranked her in 10th position out of 11 based on her contribution to the game. And if a report published in Bollywood Life is to be believed, this ranking is likely to play a role in her eviction as, despite repeated warnings, Sumbul has failed to show any improvement in her performance and her contribution to the show.

On the other hand, as Sumbul's rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan entered the house to promote his show Pyaar Ki Saat Vachan: Dharam Patnii recently, he was all praises for her and termed her as one of the strongest contestants on the show. He also pushed Sumbul to perform on the show. We wonder if Sumbul's game will improve in the coming days if she manages to survive the eliminations this week.

As of now, an official announcement is yet to be made regarding the eliminations but if the reports turned out to be true, it will indeed be a heartbreaking moment for Sumbul's family and fans. Meanwhile, Sumbul's father has shared a video urging her to vote for the actress and help her win the show. As the speculations will continue about the elimination on Bigg Boss 16, let us know which contestant you think will walk out of the house this week.