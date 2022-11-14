BB16’s Nimrit Ahluwalia BREAKS DOWN & Reveals She Still Battles Depression; Diandra Calls It ‘Dangerous’

Nimrit Ahluwalia Breaks Down On National Television

During the recent episode, Nimrit was seen heading to the confession room wherein she confessed feeling claustrophobic in the house. " I am not that person who keeps things inside me. I mean to say at night I am unable to sleep because my mind is very cluttered and I can feel that my brain is feeling a little exhausted," he added.

Nimrit Ahluwalia Reveals She Hasn’t Recovered From Depression

Later Nimrit was seen confiding in MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and stated that she was on medication for depression and anxiety and hasn't fully recovered from it. "I don't know if you know but I had depression and anxiety for a year and it's not like I have fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so, and 4-5 months before coming here. I had stopped my medication on my own. So it gets difficult. For the last 3 - 4 days my mind is suffering and while I am sleeping it's overcrowded with thoughts," she explained.

Diandra Soares Reacts To Nimrit Ahluwalia's Confession About Battling Depression

As Nimrit Ahluwalia made the big revelation, former BB contestant Diandra Soares expressed her concern and said that mental health does matter. She asserted that being in the BB house while battling depression can be dangerous. She tweeted, "Clearly not yet recovered fully from her mental health issues. And is on a reality show that is mainly a show of mental strength. Even the most sane person can lose it there. She is on medication & all with whatever she been battling. And this is dangerous. #MentalHealthMatters".

Nimrit Ahluwalia To Fight For Captaincy

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Nimrit will be seen fighting for becoming the next captain. It will be a tough fight as Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta will also be seen eyeing the captain's position. On the other hand, it is reported that Sajid Khan will become the new captain of the house.