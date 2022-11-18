Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan BREAKS DOWN After Salman Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot: ‘Mujhe Ghar Jana Hai’

Tina Datta Calls Sumbul Touqeer Obsessed With Shalin

Sumbul and Tina even got into a heated argument over Shalin recently. This happened after Tina confronted Shalin and called him out for his wrong choice of words during his fight with MC Stan. Soon, Sumbul jumped in to defend Shalin which led to her argument with Tina. Infuriated with Sumbul's reaction, Tina called her obsessed with Shalin

Salman Khan Reacts To Sumbul’s Obsession With Shalin

During the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Salman Khan will be seen addressing Sumbul's obsession with Shalin and calls out the latter for turning a blind eye towards the matter. He clearly stated that Sumbul has been obsessed with Shalin and Tina agreed to it. The Uttaran actress also highlighted how Sumbul follows Shalin everywhere.

Shalin Defends Himself In Front Of Shalin Bhanot

Surprised by the allegations of Sumbul being obsessed with him, Shalin Bhanot will defend himself. He clearly stated that he had no feelings towards Sumbul and highlighted the 20 year age gap between them. But Salman remained adamant with his words.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Breaks Down

Salman's sharp comments leave Sumbul heartbroken and she tried explaining her point stating that she is attached to Shalin. The Imlie actress also emphasised that she doesn't have any love-dovey feelings towards him.

Salman Khan Asks Sumbul To Leave The House

After breaking down on national television, Sumbul was seen pleading Salman to let her go home. She was seen folding her hands in front of Salman and said, "Mujhe ghar jana hai. Mujhe nahi rehna yahan". Much to everyone's surprise, Salman asked her to leave if she wants and that no one is stopping her.

Salman Takes Shalin On Radar

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen taking Shalin on radar over his violent fight with MC Stan. He will be seen schooling Shalin for his aggressive behaviour. While Shalin is adamant to have a face off in the house, he will be seen walking out after Salman lashes out at him for his violent streak. Needless to say, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will surely come up with interesting twists.