Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Nehha Pendse & Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’s Pooja Gor Test Positive For COVID-19

Of late, several celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest celebs, who have joined the list are Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Nehha Pendse and Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya's Pooja Gor. The actresses took to social media to reveal the same.

Nehha wrote, "After dodging the virus for 2 years, I unfortunately have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being introvert can be helpful at times." (sic)



While talking to TOI, Nehha revealed that it started with a high fever and severe headache. Although the first RT-PCR was negative, she got herself tested again at home, which was positive. She got tested yesterday again and got her report today, which came positive. She added that she has been suffering for the past four-five days, she is extremely weak and has not been able to get out of bed.

The BJGPH actress revealed that as soon as she experienced severe symptoms, she isolated immediately. She added, "I didn't want to take a chance and since I was in a bad state, I isolated myself instantly. I was in excruciating pain for the first two days and I am feeling slightly better today. My husband (Shardul Bayas) will undergo a test in some time."

When asked if the show may suffer as she is not available to shoot, she said, "Not at all. We have a healthy bank of episodes. In fact, we are so sorted ki hamaari ek generation aagey shoot nahi karegi toh bhi telecast nahi rukega. We have been working in a streamlined manner. I haven't shot in a week."

On the other hand, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actress Pooja Gor has also tested positive for COVID-19 and shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Got 'em Positive Vibes! 🦠😏😔 #Gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation."

Pooja revealed that she had mild symptoms like fever, body ache, sore throat and cough. She said that as soon as she felt a little out of place, she isolated herself and got a home test done, which came positive. She then got a RTPCR test done, which also tested positive and since then she has been in home isolation.

She said, "I am feeling okay right now. Some days are bad, some are better. I stay alone in Mumbai and they are in my hometown, Ahmadabad. I am constantly updating them about my health status so that they are at ease. I have some amazing friends here in Mumbai who are sending me home-cooked food and I feel they are my strength. They are worried too but everyone is assuring me that it will be fine."

We wish both the actresses speedy recovery.