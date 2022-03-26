Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Fans Impressed With Vidisha; Compare Her With Saumya Tandon & Say She Fits Perfectly

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain has been in the news since a long time. Recently, Nehha Pendse, who played Anita Bhabi, quit the show and she was replaced by Vidisha Srivastava. Her entry was received well by fans. Vidisha too, had said that she is completely overwhelmed and her phone has not stopped ringing ever since she stepped into & TV's cult comedy show.

The actress had also said that her family has been ecstatic and on top of the moon, as it is their most-favourite show and Anita Bhabhi is their favourite character. While a few fans on social media still can't forget their favourite Anita Bhabi aka Saumya Tandon, many of them were priase for the actress and said that she perfectly fits for the role.

Some of them even compared her with Saumya and said that they see her in Vidisha. Take a look at a few comments that fans left on the promos of the show!

_live_and_let_live: watched first episode. Acting bahut sahi hai aisa laga saumya tandon ko dekh rahi hun. Thanks Vidisha Ma'am.

Niharika24tiwari: She is portraying it brilliantly . Just an episode and she has fitted in so well👏

_ctrlv: She looks so similar as first anita😂😍.

Makhejasunil: Right from the first appearance, Vidisha ji just rocked 🤗😘. She is damn Beautiful'😘🥰.

Chanchali_bhene: I love this anita mam you are soo becauty full 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.

Did you like new Anita Bhabi? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Social media posts are not edited)