Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Vidisha Says She Didn't Hide That She's Married; Says 'I Just Didn't Speak About It'

Vidisha Srivastava replaced Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actress is fiercely guarded about her personal life, so much that she hid the fact that she is married for almost four years from everyone! Apparently, Vidisha tied the knot with Sayak Paul in December 2018, in her hometown, Banaras. Sayak is not from the entertainment industry and works with a coal mining company.

The actress opened up about her wedding and clarified that she didn't hide that she is married, but she didn't speak to media about it.

Vidisha was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I didn't hide the fact that I was married. I just didn't speak about it in the media because Sayak isn't from this industry. He is a simple guy and doesn't enjoy being in the limelight. He's from Kolkata and we had a love marriage. Though there isn't any specific reason, I wasn't too keen on marrying a guy from the industry."

Regarding how and when she met and fell in love with Sayak, she said, "In 2013, while I was busy acting in the South, I was chosen to be the face of a corporate house. The hectic schedule, which required me to travel a lot, resulted in an unexpected break from acting. Eventually, I joined the core team of the corporate house and worked with them for two years. That's when I met Sayak in Mumbai. I had a crush on him but he never reciprocated (laughs!). It was only during the last six months of the job that he proposed to me directly for marriage. Like a snob, I told him to talk to my parents and only if they agreed, would we tie the knot. We got married a year-and-a-half later."

Vidisha had stopped acting after she took up the corporate job. But she was later encouraged by her husband to return to face the camera. The actress said that she is blessed to have Sayak in her life as he supports her unconditionally. She added that more than love, there is respect in their marriage and she feels that's what keeps the spark alive.

About the long-distance marriage, the actress said that they lived together for the first year post marriage, but now he is mostly away as his job requires him to travel across the country. She added that he visits her five days every month.

Vidisha said that there are several challenges that a couple has to face in a long-distance marriage. The biggest one is the fact that your partner is not around when you need him the most. She said that they do sometimes fight when she asks him to relocate to Mumbai and be with her for good, but she understands that he too has to grow in his career like him. She concluded by saying that the trust they have in each other makes their bond strong.