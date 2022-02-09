Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori & Anita Bhabi To Virtually Meet Their Biggest Fans This Valentine’s Month

This Valentine season, &TV invites all the fans of their beloved Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita Bhabi (Nehha Pendse) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to #ShareYourLove by participating in the #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane campaign. As part of this month-long campaign in February, fans will get the chance to express their love and affection for their favourite Bhabijis in the way they can and prefer.

Be it poetry, sketch, message, shayari, song, etc, fans can convey their messages on &TV’s social media handles @AndTVOfficial on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter either via the comment section of its announcement video post or through direct messages. Towards the end of the month, all the participating fans will be sent a direct link for a virtual meet and greet with the adorable Bhabijis.

Excited to be a part of the #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane campaign, Angoori Bhabi essayed by Shubhangi Atre shares, “Valentine’s Day is about love and what better way to celebrate the love of our fans and that too the entire month! Because of our fans, we are a household name and achieved so much fame and popularity. This Valentines month, we encourage our fans to #ShareYourLove with us through #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane social media activity and join us for a virtual meet. I am curious to see how creatively my fans express their affection for me. But more than that, I am excited to meet them and eagerly looking forward to my fans participating wholeheartedly. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai aur apne fans ko milne ko bahut uksut hai!”

Adding to this, Anita Bhabi, essayed by Nehha Pendse, says, “The amount of love and affection the fans have showered upon me as Anita Bhabi is truly overwhelming and fills my heart with immense joy. Our fans encourage us to do our best; their love and affection serve as constant motivation and guide. This Valentine’s month is more special because I get to virtually meet and interact with my fans through the #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane campaign. It allows us to get a step closer to our Janta Janardan! I am super excited to go through all the entries or fans’ responses and have a blast in the online meet and greet with my fans. #ShowYouLove to your beloved Bhabis. I am eagerly looking forward to meeting all my fans and their participation enthusiastically.”

Follow @AndTVOfficial on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to participate in the #SabseBadeDeewaneMastane campaign. And keep watching Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!