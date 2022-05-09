Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Completes 1800-Episodes, The World Book Of Records Felicitates Sanjay Kohli And The Show

It was a double celebration for &TV’s cult-comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! The show completed not only the 1800-episode milestone but also its producer Sanjay Kohli was honoured by the World Book of Records, London, for their matchless contribution to producing an entertaining comedy serial with great humour. The epic comedy show continues to entertain its audience with its rib-tickling characters and tracks, and these two milestones are a testament to the show’s immense popularity.

Speaking on World Book of Records, Producer Sanjay Kohli, Producer at Edit II Productions, rightfully called "The King of Comedy" said, “I am thankful to the World Book of Records, London, for honouring me for contributing to the Entertainment Industry. I dedicate this recognition to my entire Edit II team & all who have contributed to our journey. My beloved team and I are deeply grateful for this recognition and delighted to be able to bring great happiness & laughter into our audiences’ lives through the medium of our show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show enjoys a cult status and continues to be the audience’s absolute favourite for years. Every day is a celebration for a show that brings happiness & smiles to everyone’s lives with exceptional comedy content. But moments like these are extremely special as it reaffirms our belief in doing something so right and entertaining our audience like no other. I feel proud and give all the credit to the entire cast and crew of Edit II and &TV for working hard every day to make our show one of the best comedy shows on Indian television. I thank our beloved audience for appreciating & loving us.”

Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai said, “One of my life’s best decisions was to join the cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show has given me immense recognition, love and affection from audiences across the country, and most importantly, an opportunity to bring smiles to many people’s faces. Our show recently completed seven years. With the show reaching the 1800-episodes milestone and Sanjay Ji being honoured with the World Book of Records, London calls for Double Celebrations! It is a big moment for all of us. I congratulate Sanjay Ji for giving us this show and making it one of India’s favourite comedy shows. And not to forget our entire cast and crew for their hard work and efforts and our audience for their immense love and affection.”

Shubhangi Atre, Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai added, “The show is undoubtedly one of my personal favourites and our audience’s favourite too! It enjoys a loyal fanbase, and each of its characters enjoys an iconic status and stands outs. Making people laugh is not easy. And captivating the audience’s interests for over seven years with nonstop entertainment and humour is a tall task that the show has successfully delivered. It gives us immense happiness and makes us proud. Sanjay Ji being felicitated with the World Book of Records and our show completing 1800-episodes makes this celebration grander and extra special. Kudos to Sanjay Ji and the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai team on this double bonanza of celebrations. The show has set a new benchmark, and I am confident we will continue to achieve greater success in the days to come. We are grateful to all our audiences and fans for their continued love and support.”

