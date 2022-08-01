Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shilpa Shinde Remembers Former Co-Star Deepesh Bhan: I Hope He Is In A Better Place Now

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage. The actor’s sudden demise left his fans and co-actors completely heartbroken and shattered. Shilpa Shinde, who worked with Bhan in the past on the show, has now opened up about his untimely death in an interview with ETimes TV.

It must be noted that Shinde played the original Angoori bhabhi on the popular sitcom until she quit the show about years ago. The actress shared that she was disheartened after knowing about Deepesh’s demise.

Shilpa was quoted as saying, "He was a very nice person and when I used to be on the sets, we would always have a lot of fun. But after I left the show in 2016, I was not in touch with any of them. Once I had called Deepesh, but he didn't take the call. Recently I got to know from Vaibhav Mathur who plays Tika in the show, that Deepesh used to speak about me. I still remember, he used to call me bhabhiji on the sets.”

She went on to add, "Deepesh had told Vaibhav that he felt bad that he couldn't pick my call at that time. But I understand because at that point, the entire team was maintaining distance from me for certain reasons. So they all didn't have conversations with me, which is why Deepesh also didn't pick my call. But I hope that he is in a better place now."

On the professional front, Shilpa will soon be seen participating in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV. The actress recently confirmed the same and said that she is doing the popular dance reality show for her fans.