Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Vidisha Srivastava Opens Up About Replacing Nehha Pendse In The Show

It has been speculated for a while that Nehha Pendse, who played Anita Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, might exit the show as her contract is ending. Many media outlets had also reported that long commute hours from Mumbai to Naigaon was another reason for her decision to quit the show.

Now, the makers of the popular sitcom have revealed that they have roped in a new face to portray the part. Vidisha Srivastava, who is currently seen in & TV’s Shiv Bai as Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been signed for the character.

Vidisha shared her excitement about playing Anita Bhabhi in an interview with TOI and said, “It’s a great opportunity and a big challenge at the same time. I believe that the producers auditioned a lot of actresses for the character. But I was finalised overnight. I strongly feel that I am fit for the part, both in terms of looks and performance. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Is definitely a turning point in my career and can be termed my biggest break so far. The saying, slow and steady wins the race, holds true in my case. All the hard work has paid off.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori & Anita Bhabi To Virtually Meet Their Biggest Fans This Valentine’s Month

Nehha Pendse Out Of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Due To Uncooperative Behaviour?



Vidisha then said that she wants to make the character her own and added, “It’s a massive responsibility on my shoulders to take over from my predecessor, but I will play Anita bhabhi my way. Though this is my debut in the comedy genre, I am jumping into it without any pressure. I am excited about this new opportunity. I hope people accept me as the new Anita Bhabhi.”

The actress confessed that she has watched only a few episodes of the previous actresses and said that it’s a massive responsibility on her shoulders to take over from her predecessor. Since it is her debut in the comedy genre, Vidisha said that she is jumping into it without any pressure but is quite excited about the new opportunity. She concluded by stating that she hopes to carry the legacy forward beautifully.



Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai premiered in March of 2015 and Saumya Tandon was signed to play the aforementioned part. After Saumya’s exit in 2020, Nehha Pendse replaced her as in January last year. Vidisha will be the third actress to play the popular role of Anita Bhabhi on the sitcom.