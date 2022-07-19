Bhagya Lakshmi: Annkit Bhatia Talks About His Character & Show Doing Well On TRP Chart

Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khara and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, is one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. Annkit Bhatia, who plays the role of the antagonist (Balwinder) in the show, has been getting appreciation for playing the villainous performance filled with humour, intensity and with perfect comic timing. Recently, Annkit spoke about his role and the ratings.

Talking about the ratings of the show, he credited it to the hard work of team, the writers, director and their storyline.

Annkit was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Yes, Bhagya Lakshmi is doing very well and we all are happy that it has become the top-rated show on the channel. I hope that this stays consistent for the next week as well and we too are working hard so that this show remains at the top. I can't say that with my entry the TRP of the show has gone up. I won't take the credits for that but I'll say that it's the hard work of the team, the writers, director and their story line as well which has kept the fans intrigued."About his character, he said, "Yes my character Balwinder is a villain. Actually the character is not funny so whenever I get my dialogues, I try to not make it funny but I don't know how maybe because of my comic timing, the scene becomes entertaining. I never try to make the audience laugh intentionally. I just try to portray my character."

Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 & Imlie Witness A Big Drop

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Returns To No 1 Spot; Imlie Witnesses Jump & Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Ghum Hai...

Annkit thanked fans for their love and support and said that he feels blessed about it and hopes the ratings of the show continue to stay at the top.