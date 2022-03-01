Bhagyashree And Himalay Dassani Share Screen Space Together After 30 Years With Smart Jodi

Saturday night witnessed the launch of one of the most unique, interesting and entertaining reality shows in India, Smart Jodi, featuring varied celebrity couples as contestants. One of the biggest highlights of the new reality show Smart Jodi is witnessing Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani together on screen again after 30 years.

Having worked in films like Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Paayal and Tyagi in 1992, after three decades the power couple has gotten together on screen again, featuring the same chemistry that they shared years ago.

The first of the show launched with a bang, presenting Bhagyashree's nostalgic performance on Maine Pyaar Kiya's song 'Dil Deewana'. Offering insights into the love story of Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, the show presented fun-filled moments revealing some interesting stories.

Smart Jodi: Not Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain But Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani Are The Highest Paid Contestants?

Talking about being a part of the show Himalay Dassani says, "It is overwhelming to see the kind of love audience continues to give to our jodi on screen. It has been 30 years since we faced the camera as a couple, coming together again especially for a show that celebrates the love and companionship we share is really exciting. I am looking forward to this journey that we have begun."

GHKPM Fame Neil Bhatt On Doing Smart Jodi With Wife Aishwarya Sharma: This Came As A Breath Of Fresh Air

Recently, actress Rashmi Desai also expressed her excitement to witness Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani on screen again.