Bhagyashree On Marrying Himalaya Dassani Against Her Parents’ Wish; Says ‘There Was No One At My Wedding’

Veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dassani are currently seen in Star Plus's show Smart Jodi as contestants. The couple has been given major couple goals with their amazing chemistry and experience. Many don't know that Bhagyashree got married to Himalaya in 1990 after the big success of her debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989).

In the latest episode of Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree revealed that she got married to Himalaya Dassani against her parents' wish. She said, "There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live."

The actress also feels disappointed with the reports of her eloping with Himalaya. She often gets angry when people say that she ran away to get married. Bhagyashree said that she didn't run away. On the other hand, Himalaya Dassani also said that he had become a national villain after marrying Bhagyashree as she was quite famous then.

Bhagyashree And Himalaya Dassani Share Screen Space Together After 30 Years With Smart Jodi

After marriage, Bhagyashree quit working in films. When asked about his wife quitting films after their wedding, Himalaya said that they were in their 20s and were in a constant state of honeymoon. He said, "We were in a joint family and there was no moment of privacy. We couldn't lock our room and anybody would enter. Only at night, we could close it."

GHKPM Fame Neil Bhatt On Doing Smart Jodi With Wife Aishwarya Sharma: This Came As A Breath Of Fresh Air

Let us tell you, Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani got emotional while narrating their life story. Interestingly, other contestants of Smart Jodi love Bhagyashree-Himalaya and their chemistry.