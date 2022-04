Bharat Ki Khoj actor and famous play director Alopi Verma passed away today (April 11, 2022). The actor breathed his last today morning. He was known for his role of Councilor and Roopchand in the episodes of the famous show Bharat Ki Khoj, which was quite popular in the early 90s.

Apart from that, Alopi Verma had also directed various plays in his career.

More details are awaited.

May his soul rest in peace!