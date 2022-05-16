Bharti Singh Apologises After Her Old Video In Which She Makes Fun Of Beard And Moustache Goes Viral

Comedian Bharti Singh recently apologised to netizens after her old video with friend Jasmin Bhasin went viral. For the unversed, the comedian can be seen mocking beard and moustache. In the video, Bharti jokes about the advantages of having a beard and moustache. She said when you drink milk and put beard in your mouth, it tastes like sewaiyan. She also said that men have lice in their beards.

Well, her comments in the video didn't go down well with the Sikh community's people. They indeed slammed Bharti Singh for her comments about beard and moustache. After seeing the hate messages, Bharti shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she clarified about the throwback video.

She captioned the post as, "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke🙏🏽🙏🏽#punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect🙏🏽."

In the video, Bharti Singh said, "There's a video that's been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of 'daadi mooch'. I have seen the video repeatedly and request people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn't mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep 'daadi mooch'."

"I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I'd always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too," Bharti added.

Talking about Bharti Singh, she is currently on a break-up after becoming a proud mother of a baby girl.