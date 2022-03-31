Bharti Singh Blessed With Baby Girl? Here's The Truth!

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby in the first week of April. The actress has been sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot on her Instagram account. Recently, she shared a video in which Bharti and Harsh were seen in traditional attires and mentioned in caption #babycomingsoon.

From past couple of days, there have been reports claiming that Bharti has welcomed baby girl. However, now Bharti has clarified that the reports are not true.

As per ETimes report, Bharti in a live chat today (March 31) clarified, "I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working."

She added, "I am feeling scared. The due date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."

In the end, Bharti asked her fans not to believe in rumours and wait for either her or Haarsh to announce the big news.

Meanwhile, Bharti in her YouTube video spoke about her maternity photoshoot and revealed it got delayed because of their hectic schedules.

Bharti Singh Opens Up About Her Pregnancy, Says She Didn't Realise She Was Expecting For 2.5 Months

Bharti Singh Recalls Making People Laugh When Her Mother Was In ICU; Praises Kapil Sharma For Never Giving Up

She said that the photoshoot is very important or she would have felt sad that everyone has pre-pregnancy photoshoots and she doesn't have hers. She added that she felt little uncomfortable, so she might have to visit hospital after the shoot.