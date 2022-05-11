Bharti Singh Expresses Her Desire To Have A Daughter, Says She Wants A Sister For Her Son Golla After 2 Years

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently embraced parenthood by welcoming their first child, a baby boy on April 3. The couple first broke the news on their social media handles and later even posted some adorable pictures of their little munchkin as he completed one month.

Recently, when Bharti was spotted by paparazzi on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show, she spoke about her plans of having a second baby and admitted that she wants a sibling for her baby boy, whom she fondly calls as Golla. The comedy queen also mentioned that she feels there should be a gap of at least two years between kids and that she and Haarsh will have another child.

She said, “Now you have predicted. It should be two kids, right? One like a driver and another one like your cook, is it? On a serious note, I too, believe the same. But, there should be a gap of at least two years between children. We have a son, he must have a sister. If we had a daughter I'd say she should have a brother.”

Bharti also joked and said that she now has two sons, Golla and Harsh and thus a daughter would be a welcome change. She even revealed that the couple would show the face of their baby boy to the world after 40 days. "If it were up to me, I would have shown the face on day one. But, we should listen to the elders. He is about to complete 40 days and I am very excited. We had a photoshoot for the baby recently and I will post all the pictures as soon as I can,” Singh added.