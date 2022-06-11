Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Baby's Name

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who tied the knot on December 2017 in Goa, embraced parenthood in the month of April (2022). The couple have been sharing the glimpses of their son (although they didn't share baby's face) on their social media accounts. The couple also had revealed that they have been calling their son Golla.

They had even shared adorable pictures with Golla as he turned one month old. The couple had also said that they would reveal their baby's face soon. Earlier, Bharti had said that they are looking for a name for their son which starts with letter L and had asked their relatives and friends to suggest. Now, the couple has revealed the name!



Recently, the couple took a trip to Goa and in their vlog that was shared on YouTube channel, Bharti revealed the name of their son. She called him Laksh, which means goal in English.

In one of the videos, she said that her child is used to seeing his parents work and joked that Laksh was also working even before he was born.

In her video, Bharti also revealed that it's their son's first flight and they were staying at the same place where they got married and also showed her fans how her son's nannies keep fighting with each other.

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh On Thoughts That Celebs Don't Marry Their Partner After Show Wraps Up

Mohit Malik Is Excited About KKK 12; Talks About Cyber Vaar's Comparison With Crime Patrol & Savdhaan India

A few weeks ago, Bharti had expressed her desire to have a daughter while she was spotted paparazzi on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show. She said, "Now you have predicted. It should be two kids, right? One like a driver and another one like your cook, is it? On a serious note, I too, believe the same. But, there should be a gap of at least two years between children. We have a son, he must have a sister. If we had a daughter I'd say she should have a brother."