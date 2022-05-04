Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Adorable Pics With Golla As He Turns One Month Old
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3. The duo shared adorable pictures on their Instagram stories as their little munchkin completed one month.
Bharti
shared
photos
with
her
son
who
they
lovingly
call
'Golla'.
In
one
of
the
pictures,
she
was
seen
holding
her
little
son
in
her
arms
and
kissing
him.
Haarsh
also
posted
a
picture
wherein
he
can
be
seen
holding
his
little
bundle
of
joy
and
kissing
him
on
his
forehead
without
revealing
baby's
face.
He
captioned
the
picture
as,
"Happy
one
month
golle." In
other
news,
the
couple
also
said
that
they
would
reveal
their
baby's
face
soon.
Meanwhile, Bharti, who was working throughout pregnancy, surprised everyone by returning to work just 12 days after baby's delivery. The comedienne said that she had professional commitments to fulfil and left the baby at home with a heavy heart. She added that it was a decision she chose to make consciously and is proud of it.
As she continues to strike a balance between her professional and personal life, she is looking for names for her new born who they lovingly call 'Gola'. She said that they are looking for a name that starts with the letter L, and have asked their relatives and friends to suggest.
Bharti was quoted by BT as saying, "We are looking for a name that starts with the letter L. We have asked our relatives and friends to suggest options. We will name him at a puja, which will happen next month, 40 days after his birth."