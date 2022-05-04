Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Adorable Pics With Golla As He Turns One Month Old

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on April 3. The duo shared adorable pictures on their Instagram stories as their little munchkin completed one month.

Bharti shared photos with her son who they lovingly call 'Golla'. In one of the pictures, she was seen holding her little son in her arms and kissing him. Haarsh also posted a picture wherein he can be seen holding his little bundle of joy and kissing him on his forehead without revealing baby's face. He captioned the picture as, "Happy one month golle." In other news, the couple also said that they would reveal their baby's face soon.



Meanwhile, Bharti, who was working throughout pregnancy, surprised everyone by returning to work just 12 days after baby's delivery. The comedienne said that she had professional commitments to fulfil and left the baby at home with a heavy heart. She added that it was a decision she chose to make consciously and is proud of it.

As she continues to strike a balance between her professional and personal life, she is looking for names for her new born who they lovingly call 'Gola'. She said that they are looking for a name that starts with the letter L, and have asked their relatives and friends to suggest.

Bharti was quoted by BT as saying, "We are looking for a name that starts with the letter L. We have asked our relatives and friends to suggest options. We will name him at a puja, which will happen next month, 40 days after his birth."