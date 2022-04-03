Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome A Baby Boy, Jasmin Bhasin & Other Celebs Shower Them With Wishes

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been blessed with a baby boy. This is the couple’s first child. Haarsh took to his Instagram account to share the news. He posted a photo from Bharti’s maternity shoot and wrote, “It’s a BOY ❤️.”

As soon as he shared the news, fans and industry friends such as Umar Riaz, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Rahul Vaidya among others took to the comments section to congratulate them. Take a look!

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh are currently seen on Colors TV’s Hunarbaaz as hosts. In a recent episode, the couple asked judges Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar for suggestions for the names of their soon-to-be-born baby. Karan was seen telling Bharti, "Bahut-bahut aapko mohabbat. Mujhe bas dar hai ki yahin hone waala hai (A lot of love to you. I am only scared that the baby will be born here)."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Times Of India, Bharti revealed how Harsh took care of her during her pregnancy. The comedienne said, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”