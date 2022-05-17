Bharti Singh In Legal Trouble: FIR Filed Against Her For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Bharti Singh has landed in legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against the comedienne for hurting the sentiments of the members of the Sikh community with a joke on moustaches and beards, in an old video.

As per ETimes TV report, the complaint was registered by Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan at Adampur Police Station in Jalandhar against Bharti Singh. Apparently, she has been charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.



In an old video, because of which the actress-comedienne has got into trouble, Bharti can be seen saying, "Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni dhaadi hai, saara din dhadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what's wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, it will taste like sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)." The video also had Jasmin Bhasin in it.

Apparently, after the video went viral, protests against her took place in Amritsar by various Sikh groups, who claimed that she has disrespected the beard that Sikh men maintain as part of their religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, Bharti had taken to her Instagram account to apologise for her statements. She spoke in Punjabi and apologised with folded hands. She said that in the video (old video) she never mentioned any caste or religion. She said that she is a Punjabi herself, born in Amritsar and will always keep Punjab's honour. She concluded by saying that she is proud Punjabi.

Bharti captioned the apology video by mentioning that she performs comedy to make people happy and not to hurt anyone. She continued with an apology that if at all anyone is hurt by her words, forgive her thinking of her as their sister.