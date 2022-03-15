Bharti Singh Opens Up About Her Pregnancy, Says She Didn't Realise She Was Expecting For 2.5 Months

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby together. The couple had first shared the news through a special vlog on their YouTube channel a few months ago. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti and Haarsh revealed that their baby will be born in the first week of April.

Bharti also opened up about how she did not even realise that she was pregnant for 2.5 months due to her weight. She shared, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby.”

On being quizzed about baby names, Bharti informed the portal that they haven’t thought of names yet or if it will be a boy or a girl. She added that she has decided to go on a holiday somewhere abroad in December this year.

Haarsh, on the other hand, opened up about his first meeting with Bharti in the same interview. He shared, “I was narrating one script for Comedy Circus, and that time she came into the room. I had just started out as a writer then, and in the beginning a person is obviously nervous. But suddenly she entered and made everyone laugh much more than what I had written just from her conversation. I lost my flow, but yes that was the first impression. I am sure she didn’t even pay any attention to me.”

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh are currently busy with their new project, The Khatra Khatra Show on the Voot app. The celebrity couple is also busy hosting the talent reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors TV.