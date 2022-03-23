Bharti Singh Recalls Making People Laugh When Her Mother Was In ICU; Praises Kapil Sharma For Never Giving Up

Bharti Singh is one of the popular comediennes in television industry. She made her debut in the comedy world in 2008- she appeared as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was declared the second runner-up of the show. Later, she appeared in several other comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Comedy Classes to name a few. She and her writer-husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are seen as hosts as well. Currently, the duo is hosting The Khatra Khatra Show. Well, it won't be wrong if we say that the actress has come a long way in the industry. Recently, Bharti spoke about her struggles.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bharti spoke about the difficult time when her mother was in the ICU and she had to do a performance at a comedy show, for which she was not even paid.

Bharti said, "When I did my first show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, we got a hotel stay sponsored by the show. I and my mother had this habit of eating only home-cooked meals and by consuming hotel food for several days my mother got a stomach ulcer, she was in the ICU and I had to go to my shoot and make people laugh for the semi-finals of the show on that day."

She said that she was at the backstage, and was thinking about her mother, who was in the ICU and she kept on thinking that she is not even sure if she will win the show and she was not getting any money as she was a contestant, and still she had to stay in the show and leave her mother in that condition. Bharti added that she felt what kind of a life is this, at that point she realised that if you have to become an artist, you have to keep these personal things aside, you have to work for the audience and make them laugh.

The actress said that she can't go on the stage and say that her mother is in the hospital so she will not be very funny but still clap for her.

During the interview, she also spoke about Kapil Sharma and was all praise for him. She revealed that Kapil never gave up, even though there were several ups and downs in his life, and even when people around him said that his career is finished.

Bharti concluded by saying, "Log bolte they khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam (People used to say that he is finished, he has started drinking, his career is over). But even today, he is running a show on his own and whether it is Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Farah Khan, everyone wants to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show."