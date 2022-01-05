Bharti Singh Wants Normal Delivery As She Is Scared Of Caesarean; Talks About Pregnancy Cravings

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby. The couple had announced the same on Bharti's YouTube channel called LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's. Recently, the comedienne spoke about handling her pregnancy amid COVID scare and also spoke about pregnancy cravings.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Bharti said that she is eating healthy and is going for early morning walk. She added that she makes sure that she herself take care of eating food on time as right now, the person who can take the best care of her is herself.

She added that she wants normal delivery and is scared of caesarean. She consulted doctor for the same and has started doing yoga. She said, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean. I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother, so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I, at least, walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

Bharti is scared of rising COVID cases as this may lead to lockdown and she might be left with no househelp. She added that she alone can't manage household chores and outside work and on that she has to take care of herself during this period of time.

About her pregnancy cravings, comedienne said, "I really crave for vada pav a lot. I can eat vada pav three times a day with lasoon ki chutney and one cold drink. I know cold drink is not allowed at this time, bacha kala hojayega na (she joked) I really don't care about the colour or gender of the baby, baas healthy baby ho."

Right now, Bharti has taken a break from work as she said that it takes too much toll on her and sometimes she feels suffocated. She said, "Pregnancy is really tough". However, at the same time, Bharti added that she is enjoying this phase.