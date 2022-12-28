Bigg Boss 16: Not Ankit Gupta, THIS Person To Enter As Priyanka Choudhary's Connection In Family Week?

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since rumours about Ankit Gupta making a comeback as her 'connection' in the family week surfaced on the internet. PriyanKit followers have been beaming joy as they are eagerly waiting for the reunion of their favourite stars. While the makers have not officially confirmed the name of the family members who will enter the BB 16 house, speculations are rife that they have already finalised the list. Yes, you read that right!

Amid the hullabaloo over Ankit Gupta's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that the channel and the production house has created a list of family members of the contestants, who will be seen in the show.

As per the latest buzz, it's neither Ankit Gupta nor Priyanka Choudhary's father will be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house to support her. Can you guess the name of the person, who will cheer for Priyanka in the show during the family week? Well, he shares a close bond with her.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY'S BROTHER TO ENTER BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE

Yes, you read that right! Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary will be seen supporting and cheering for her during the Family Week. He will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house on Saturday (December 31) and later make an exit on Sunday (January 1).

Meeting her beloved family member after a long time will definitely bring a smile on Priyanka Choudhary's face. The Udaariyaan actress has been feeling low ever since Ankit Gupta was eliminated from Salman Khan's reality show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary even broke down into tears while bidding adieu to Ankit Gupta, who was evicted after the housemates voted him out. After his elimination, Priyanka locked horns with Archana Gautam, giving her a dose of her owm medicine when she taunted him in the kitchen area.

Are you excited to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother in the Bigg Boss 16 house? Did you wish to see Ankit Gupta as her connection in the family week?

