Bigg Boss 11 Fame Sapna Choudhary Surrenders In Lucknow Court After Being Accused In A 2018 Cheating Case

Sapna Choudhary, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, surrendered herself in Lucknow court on September 19 (today). The actress and singer was taken into custody after she failed to perform at an event in 2018 in spite of taking the advance money. She got into legal trouble as she was accused of cheating and had to surrender herself.

According to an ETimes TV report, an arrest warrant was issued against the Haryanvi singer and dancer in August this year as the organisers decided to take her to court. The singer had to be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court with regards to the incident which dates back to October 13, 2018.

According to various media reports, the tickets for Sapna’s show were sold both online and offline at a prize of Rs 300 per ticket. The organisers have alleged that thousands of people turned up at the event but Sapna didn’t turn up. The crowd created a ruckus at the venue over her absence and the fact that their money was also not returned. It is also being reported that Sapna had taken lakhs in advance and did not turn up at the event.

It must be noted that this is not the first time Choudhary is facing accusations of cheating and breach of trust. In February 2021, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police registered a case against her on charges of cheating a celebrity management company. The company, which was managing Sapna, had filed a case against her performer and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds