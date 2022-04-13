Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed And How She Doesn't Let It Affect Her

Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan recently opened up about body shaming in an interview with ETimes TV. The actress revealed that there are times when she is body shamed even now, but she is glad that she doesn’t let it affect her morale. However, she did admit that she feels sad that something like this is still happening but remains to stay strong.

Arshi said, "I feel body shaming is one of the most serious forms of bullying, harassment and humiliation and usually experienced by women. I'm tired of it. People actually keep commenting about my back and size!”

She went on to add, “At times, casting directors say that this kind of a make looks good only in foreign shows and not in Indian cinema. I really don’t understand how to react. And once a casting director told me to join the actresses who flaunt their figures in front of paps! It was shocking. I want to work here and earn a living."

Arshi then spoke about being a 'self lover.’ The actress said that she loves herself and feels blessed to have her looks. She further stated that she enjoys being outspoken and hence openly even talks about her struggles. Khan believes that it's better to vent out ones feelings as nobody wants to go to bed crying and then waking up with a feeling of not being good enough. She concluded by adding that she is here to make a mark on the basis of her craft, and that with hard work and dedication, she will win and achieve her goals.

On the professional front, Arshi has acted in TV shows such as Savitri Devi College & Hospital and Ishq Mein Marjawan.