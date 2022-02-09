Bigg Boss 15: After Neha Bhasin, Actress Rashami Desai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rashami Desai, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 15, has tested positive for COVID-19. After her BB 15 stint, the actress made an appearance at Shamita Shetty's birthday party after which she hung out with former co-contestants Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz among others.

Later, Neha had posted about contracting COVID-19 on her social media account yesterday. Now, according to an India Forums report, Rashami has also tested positive for the virus. However, it must be noted that the actress hasn’t confirmed the aforementioned news yet. On the professional front, after being a part of Bigg Boss 13, the Uttaran star entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant and made it to the top 6 of the show.

Meanwhile, after posting on her Instagram about her health. Neha spoke with TOI and said, "After two years of being safe, I have now tested positive for COVID-19. I've quarantined myself. I have high fever, a splitting headache, throat pain and a loss of smell and taste. I've taken both my vaccination doses, so I am hoping that this will pass soon. I'm thankful to my husband Sameer, who is taking care of me at home."

On being quizzed about meeting her Bigg Boss friends at Shamita's birthday bash, the singer said, "Yes it was nice to meet all of them. But as soon as I got know that I have tested positive, I informed all the people I came in contact with. I have requested them to get tested as well. Everyone is taking proper precautions."