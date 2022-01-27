Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty;' Shilpa Shetty Thanks Her

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu, who is an avid viewer of Bigg Boss, regularly shares her views about the show on Twitter. This time, the actress slammed Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty in a recent episode. The actress called out Tejasswi for calling Shamita an 'aunty' during a task.

She added that Tejasswi should first resolve her issues with Karan Kundrra if she's so insecure, instead of pulling other women down. Bipasha took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it's truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful."

As soon as Basu shared her views, Shilpa Shetty thanked her and wrote, "A STRONG WOMAN is someone who raises other women up instead of tearing them down. THANK YOU @bipsluvurself for always being strong and voicing what's wrong #respect #ShamitaIsTheBoss." Take a look!

It must be noted that Bigg Boss 15 house was recently turned into a hotel for a task. Tejasswi and Shamita were playing the role of the hotel staff. The former was seen giving a massage to hotel guest Karan Kundrra but he wasn't impressed. He said, "Aisi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai."

Later, Shamita tried to give Karan a massage but Tejasswi lashed out at the actress saying, "It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pehle aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha." Tejasswi’s comment didn't go down well with Shamita and they got into a war of words. Tejasswi later commented on Shamita’s age and said, "Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi."

An angry Shamita retaliated by saying, "It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty." Later, when Tejasswi tried apologising for her behaviour, Shamita said, "Learn some respect and then speak to me. I don't want this conversation with you, you idiot. You seriously need to grow some brains, bloody insecure woman, you age-shamed me."