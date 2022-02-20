Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra To Feature Together In Music Video, Duo Spotted At Airport Leaving For Shoot

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will soon feature in a music video together. The Bigg Boss 15 couple have been painting the town red with their romance. According to a Telly Chakkar report, the duo is now all set to enthral their ardent fans by pairing up for an upcoming music video.

It must be noted that many Bigg Boss couples such as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahima Sharma, and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla (who were already married prior to entering the show) had also joined hands for music videos in the past. However, it must be noted that the Bigg Boss 15 couple has not yet confirmed the news of their music video collaboration.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi have spotted TejRan at the airport on Sunday (February 20) evening. The couple posed for the shutterbugs before jetting off for their music video’s shoot. Karan and Tejasswi opted for a casual airport look and they seemed to be in high spirits. Take a look!

On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently starring in Naagin 6. The Ekta Kapoor show also has Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Mahekk Chahal, Manit Joura and others in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, an ecstatic Tejasswi opened up about being a part of Naagin 6 and said, “I never thought I would get a chance to work with her in Naagin 6. There was absolutely no reason I could say no to the show and it feels amazing to be a part of Naagin 6. Besides, I always wanted to step out of my comfort zone and this role is completely different from what I have done before.”