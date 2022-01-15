Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal & Kashmera Shah Engage In War Of Words Over Tejasswi Prakash-Shamita Shetty Tiff

The rivalry between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, the divas have seen taking multiple digs at each other. In one of the latest episodes of the Salman Khan show, Tejasswi was seen bashing Shamita. Teja accused Shamita of trying to get close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Moreover, she also criticized the makers for being biased towards the Bollywood actress.

Well, outside the house, social media has been divided into two groups, one is Shamita supporter and another one is Tejasswi supporter. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kashmera Shah and Divya Agarwal are also supporting Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash respectively. Notably, they also engaged in a war of words on Twitter.

Kashmera Shah trolled Tejasswi Prakash for mocking Shamita Shetty for coming thrice on the show to compete. She tweeted, "I did not like the way my girl @itsmetejasswi said that @divyaagarwal did not need two three chances to win the show hinting @ShamitaShetty. Baby doll we all have gone in more than once and not only to win the game But because we love the game. #belowthebelt @TheShilpaShetty." (sic)

Divya Agarwal noticed the tweet and immediately replied to the tweet. She wrote, "People who love the game would take everything with great sportsmanship accepting winning and losing. Accepting someone's journey are winners without the trophy ! #Tejran toh kuch bhi kare galat 🙄 Ps- high waisted pants ka fashion hai !" (sic)

Kashmera Shah called Shamita Shetty classy and slammed Tejasswi Prakash for attacking the actress. She tweeted, "Also I think now that you have @itsmetejasswi siding your win I have moved to rooting for @ShamitaShetty for the win. Both are tigresses but #sham is classy and does not resort to cheap tactics and accusations. I am so turned off by what I saw @ColorsTV @TheShilpaShetty #bb15."

She further added, "You forgot that I came to support her but her @itsmetejasswi relentless attacks on @ShamitaShetty is making me change my mind. She did not compliment u @Divyakitweet she just wanted to hurt #shams @TheShilpaShetty."

Looks like, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are the top contenders for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Fans are eager to see who win the show.