Bigg Boss 15 EXTENDED By 2 Weeks: Salman Khan Announces The Good News; Bigg Boss Introduces New TWIST

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. However, the show failed to garner the required TRPs and the makers had planned to premiere the finale this week, but there were no confirmations about the same. Also, of late, there have been rumours of its extension. Now, the makers have confirmed the same with the new promo!

Yes, you read it right! The controversial reality show has got extension of two weeks. So, the finale will apparently be held on January 30.



In the 10-second promo, Salman Khan announcing to the contestants, "There is some good news. This show is being extended by two weeks." While a few contestants seemed surprised, some of them seemed not so happy! It was Rakhi Sawant who was extremely happy and shouted at the top of her voice, "Extend hogaya!"

Bigg Boss then announces the twists and announces that the battle to win Ticket to finale has not ended yet! So, Pratik, Nishant and Devoleena, who do not have TTF, will get a chance to enter the Finale Week by defeating VIPs (by getting their tickets).

Meanwhile, in another promo, contestants are seen smearing other contestants' black in a new task, by giving out reasons as to probably, who is not fit to be in the finale week.

During the task, Rashami and Tejasswi blame each other, Devoleena smears Abhijit's face black while Rakhi smears Nishant's face black saying he is double faced. Nishant gets angry with Rakhi's statement and he lashes out at her and the duo get into a heated argument.