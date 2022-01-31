Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rashami Desai Not In Love With Umar Riaz; Actress Says They Are Just Good Friends

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news for various reasons, and one of them was the beautiful bond between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. When they were in the house, the duo was seen spending a lot of time together. Interestingly, many netizens also felt that they have special feelings for each other. Not only netizens, but Salman Khan also teased them over their so-called friendship.

Recently, at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan jokingly asked Rashami Desai if she is in love with Umar Riaz. Interestingly, Rashami's answer will leave you surprised. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress clarified that she is not in love with Umar Riaz. She further stated that they can never be more than friends and are just good friends.

Let us tell you, Rashami Desai shared a good bond of friendship with Umar Riaz's younger brother Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress has known Umar for two years now, and developed closeness inside the BB 15 house. Sadly, her reply to Salman Khan might break many fans' hearts. For the unversed, Rashami had entered the show as a wildcard contestant and impressed everyone with her performance.

She was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15, however, the actress got evicted at the 6th position due to lack of votes. Inside the house, Rashami Desai also shared a cordial relationship with contestants Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and others. She had several fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh Singh.