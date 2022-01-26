Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill To Grace The Show, Will Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

Colors TV is all set to air the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 this weekend (29th & 30th January). The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale episode a grand success. Now, it has been revealed that one of the guests to grace the finale will be Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

In a promo shared by the makers, it has been revealed that the actress will be paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz by their fans, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth, who won the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, passed away due to a cardiac arrest last year.

In the sneak peek, we hear Shehnaaz saying, "Jab main kisi se ladoongi, kisi ko manaoongi, mujhe teri yaad aayegi (Whenever I fight with someone or make up with someone, I will remember you)." The voice-over then informs the viewers that the actress will pay a special tribute to Sidharth on the finale stage.

The grand finale of the Salman Khan show will air this weekend at 8 pm on Colors TV.

The grand finale of the Salman Khan show will air this weekend at 8 pm on Colors TV. As per reports, the grand finale will see several other guests in attendance including all the eliminated contestants from the season.