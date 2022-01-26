    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill To Grace The Show, Will Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

      Colors TV is all set to air the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 this weekend (29th & 30th January). The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale episode a grand success. Now, it has been revealed that one of the guests to grace the finale will be Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

      In a promo shared by the makers, it has been revealed that the actress will be paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz by their fans, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth, who won the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, passed away due to a cardiac arrest last year.

      In the sneak peek, we hear Shehnaaz saying, "Jab main kisi se ladoongi, kisi ko manaoongi, mujhe teri yaad aayegi (Whenever I fight with someone or make up with someone, I will remember you)." The voice-over then informs the viewers that the actress will pay a special tribute to Sidharth on the finale stage.

      The aforementioned promo was released by Colors TV on their official social media handles with the following caption, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute ❤Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot.” Check out the post below:

      The grand finale of the Salman Khan show will air this weekend at 8 pm on Colors TV. As per reports, the grand finale will see several other guests in attendance including all the eliminated contestants from the season.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 14:30 [IST]
      X