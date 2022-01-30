BB 15 Finale: Shehnaaz's Performance, Naagin 6 Revelation & Deepika Gracing Show, Here's What You Can Expect

Who Will Take The Rs 10L Briefcase?

The five winners of previous seasons of Bigg Boss- Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari will bring a big twist in the show. They enter the house with a briefcase that has Rs 10 lakh. Whoever among the top 5 finalists hits the buzzer first will get to take the briefcase of money and exit the show.

Contestants' Performances

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh will be grooving to the song 'Bareli Waale Thumke', Rajiv will be performing to 'First Class' song and Rashami will be setting the stage on fire with her performance to the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

TejRan & ShaRa Performances

Bigg Boss' lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will be grooving to 'Sami Sami' while Tejasswi and Karan will be giving romantic performance to the song 'Kithe Chaliye'.

Shehnaaz & Salman

Shehnaaz Gill will also be performing at the finale episode. The actress will also have some ghupshup with Salman Khan. Both of them get emotional and teary-eyed as they remember the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Is Tejasswi Prakash New Naagin?

Apart from these, we will also get to watch the new Naagin of Naagin 6. Well, any guesses? Many of them feel that it is Tejasswi Prakash. We assume Adaa Khan will be announcing the same!

Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan Actors

Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan actors Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija will be appearing in the show to promote their show.

Deepika Padukone To Promote Gehraiyaan On Bigg Boss 15

Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be gracing the show to promote their film.